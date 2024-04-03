Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 83.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,688 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 3.1% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Select Water Solutions by 20.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Water Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.66. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Insider Transactions at Select Water Solutions

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $67,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Select Water Solutions news, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $198,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 255,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,715.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $67,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,511 shares of company stock worth $398,053 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

