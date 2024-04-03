Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.35.
Semtech Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 197,595 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Semtech by 431.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,133,000 after acquiring an additional 671,885 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,072,000 after acquiring an additional 36,838 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $1,275,000.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
