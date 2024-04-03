Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.35.

Get Semtech alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Semtech

Semtech Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $28.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66, a PEG ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.85. Semtech has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $30.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 197,595 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Semtech by 431.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,133,000 after acquiring an additional 671,885 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,072,000 after acquiring an additional 36,838 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $1,275,000.

About Semtech

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.