SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 45,994 Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $669.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

