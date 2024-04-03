SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 10,783 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 216.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,783 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,581,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,148,000 after buying an additional 181,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 38.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 423,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after buying an additional 116,923 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 14.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at about $877,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of INSW opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.37. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $54.95.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.36 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $53,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,684,443.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $53,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,684,443.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 13,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $727,491.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,563.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,978. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

International Seaways Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

