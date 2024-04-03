SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 887 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOG. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 30.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 1.1 %

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.