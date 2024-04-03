SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 19,320 Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,320 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Summit Materials by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

