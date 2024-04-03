SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 71,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Alamos Gold by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 2.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Alamos Gold by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AGI stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $15.08.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGI. StockNews.com lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

