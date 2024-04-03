SG Americas Securities LLC Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

CUZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

CUZ opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.27. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.73%.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

