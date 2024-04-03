SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $721,000 in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Doximity by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Doximity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Doximity by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Doximity by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Doximity by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

DOCS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $67,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,658.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $135.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

