SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,701 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the third quarter valued at $465,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 32.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 225,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after purchasing an additional 55,203 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 81.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Balchem in the third quarter worth about $727,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,183.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,183.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $1,700,631.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,022.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,843,249. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $150.75 on Wednesday. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $159.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.65 and a 200 day moving average of $137.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

