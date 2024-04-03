SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,292 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $35,234.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,323.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $17.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

