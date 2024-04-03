SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of N-able by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of N-able by 41.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of N-able by 15.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of N-able by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 310,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of N-able by 53.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 239,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NABL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of N-able in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on N-able from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

N-able stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. N-able, Inc. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 107.68 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. N-able had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

