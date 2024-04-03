SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 905 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 106.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $64,908,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WSO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens increased their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Watsco Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $427.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.79 and a fifty-two week high of $441.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $402.00 and a 200 day moving average of $393.43.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $2.70 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.74%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

