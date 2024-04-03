SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,988,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,971,000 after buying an additional 469,280 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter worth approximately $242,462,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.61. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $43.28.

Insider Activity

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $571.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at $816,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,624 shares of company stock worth $732,427 over the last three months. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on RingCentral from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

RingCentral Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

