Short Interest in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Grows By 7.0%

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the February 29th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 502,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANGO. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

ANGO stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $246.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $11.38.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,385,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,030,000 after purchasing an additional 96,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,255,000 after purchasing an additional 46,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,977,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,074,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,451,000 after acquiring an additional 64,844 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

