Short Interest in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expands By 11.9%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASANGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,860,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the February 29th total of 10,600,000 shares. Approximately 14.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56. Asana has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $155,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $181,161.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 492,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,271 shares of company stock worth $419,859 in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Asana by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Asana by 1,015.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

