Short Interest in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expands By 11.9%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,860,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the February 29th total of 10,600,000 shares. Approximately 14.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Asana Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56. Asana has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $155,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $181,161.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 492,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,271 shares of company stock worth $419,859 in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Asana by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Asana by 1,015.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

