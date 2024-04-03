Short Interest in Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Expands By 8.9%

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,600 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the February 29th total of 2,508,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 159.7 days.
Becle Price Performance
OTCMKTS BCCLF opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. Becle has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.00.
About Becle
