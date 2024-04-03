Short Interest in Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Declines By 6.5%

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Blue Dolphin Energy Price Performance
Blue Dolphin Energy stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. Blue Dolphin Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $78.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.81.
About Blue Dolphin Energy
