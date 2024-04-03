Short Interest in Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Declines By 6.5%

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Price Performance

Blue Dolphin Energy stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. Blue Dolphin Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $78.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility.

