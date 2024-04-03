Short Interest in Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Expands By 11.5%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the February 29th total of 228,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.8 days.

Centamin Stock Performance

CELTF opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Centamin has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

