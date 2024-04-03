Short Interest in Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Expands By 11.5%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the February 29th total of 228,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.8 days.
Centamin Stock Performance
CELTF opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Centamin has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.
Centamin Company Profile
