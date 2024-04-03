Short Interest in Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Rises By 8.2%

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,100 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the February 29th total of 181,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,961.0 days.
Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CTMLF opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. Corporate Travel Management has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $14.65.
About Corporate Travel Management
