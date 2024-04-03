Short Interest in Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Expands By 7.2%

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 29th total of 174,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.4 days.

Coveo Solutions Price Performance

CVOSF stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. Coveo Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.