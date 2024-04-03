Short Interest in Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Expands By 7.2%

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 29th total of 174,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.4 days.
Coveo Solutions Price Performance
CVOSF stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. Coveo Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95.
Coveo Solutions Company Profile
