Short Interest in EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Rises By 9.4%

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,500 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the February 29th total of 212,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.1 days.

EQB Stock Performance

EQGPF opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.37. EQB has a 1 year low of $44.47 and a 1 year high of $71.76.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

