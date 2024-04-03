Short Interest in EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Expands By 12.0%

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the February 29th total of 22,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EUDA Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of EUDA Health by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,560,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 556,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EUDA Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in EUDA Health during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

EUDA Health Price Performance

EUDA stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. EUDA Health has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39.

EUDA Health Company Profile

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

