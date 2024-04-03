Short Interest in Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Drops By 5.0%

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the February 29th total of 135,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excellon Resources

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 113,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources Trading Up 14.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EXNRF opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. Excellon Resources has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.97.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.