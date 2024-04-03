Short Interest in Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Drops By 5.0%

Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,800 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the February 29th total of 3,465,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.5 days.

Filo Price Performance

Shares of Filo stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27. Filo has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $20.08.

About Filo

Filo Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

