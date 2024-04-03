Short Interest in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Rises By 12.8%

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the February 29th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBAB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 327.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 44,253 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 43,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:GBAB opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $17.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Cuts Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

