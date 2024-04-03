Short Interest in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Expands By 7.0%

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,800 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the February 29th total of 695,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 181.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,919 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Intevac by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 391,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 283,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intevac by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 240,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intevac by 244.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 214,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Intevac by 1,365.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 184,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 23.15%.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

