Short Interest in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Expands By 7.0%

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,800 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the February 29th total of 695,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Intevac
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac
Intevac Stock Performance
Shares of Intevac stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 23.15%.
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intevac
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Viking Therapeutics Surges Sentiment for Triple Threat GLP-1Pill
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- SNOW CEO Buys $5 Million of Stock. What’s He See That We Don’t?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Biotech Sector Nears Breakout: Will it Outperform in Q2?
Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.