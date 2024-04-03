Short Interest in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Increases By 8.3%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Jiuzi worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JZXN opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. Jiuzi has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

