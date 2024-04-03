Short Interest in The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Rises By 5.6%

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,331,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 3,155,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

The Star Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of EHGRF stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The Star Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.

The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

