Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $27.34 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,153,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,181,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 171,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

