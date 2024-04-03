Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $304.15 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 636,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,122 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 21.5% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $304,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $521.43 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.