Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Up to $3.26

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.38. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 628,807 shares changing hands.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $626.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

About Silvercorp Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 18.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 49,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 152.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 62,358 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 58.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 24.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,068,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 333,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

