Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Up to $3.26

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.38. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 628,807 shares changing hands.
Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $626.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.21.
Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
