Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Gap Down to $12.77

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.77, but opened at $12.06. Sky Harbour Group shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 19,016 shares traded.
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Sky Harbour Group Trading Down 0.8 %
Sky Harbour Group Company Profile
Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.
