Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Gap Down to $12.77

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.77, but opened at $12.06. Sky Harbour Group shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 19,016 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Sky Harbour Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sky Harbour Group by 935.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 142,170 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 26,748 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

