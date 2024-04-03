Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $949.81

Shares of Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 949.81 ($11.92) and traded as high as GBX 953 ($11.96). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 953 ($11.96), with a volume of 368,740 shares traded.

Smart Metering Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 949.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 819.72. The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,663.64, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

Smart Metering Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.32 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $7.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27,272.73%.

Insider Transactions at Smart Metering Systems

About Smart Metering Systems

In related news, insider Gail Blain purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 529 ($6.64) per share, with a total value of £264,500 ($332,036.15). Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company owns, installs, and manages carbon reduction assets. It also engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.