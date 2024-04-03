Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stake Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,940 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,755,000. TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,131,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,307,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,430,000 after purchasing an additional 261,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Stock Up 0.9 %

SMAR stock opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.90. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $101,182.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the sale, the executive now owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $101,182.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,258 shares of company stock valued at $963,519. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

