Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,647.04

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,647.04 ($20.68) and traded as high as GBX 1,674 ($21.01). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,657.99 ($20.81), with a volume of 942,596 shares changing hands.
Smiths Group Trading Down 0.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,631.73, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,631.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,647.04.
Smiths Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a GBX 13.55 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Smiths Group
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
