Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Sells $209,904.64 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $291.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.68 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.97 and a 200-day moving average of $275.81.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

