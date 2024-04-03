Snider Financial Group Purchases 398 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Visa by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 15,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its position in Visa by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Visa by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $278.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.62 and its 200 day moving average is $259.44. The stock has a market cap of $511.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

