SolarMax Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SMXT) Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 8th

SolarMax Technology’s (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 8th. SolarMax Technology had issued 4,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 27th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
SolarMax Technology Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of SolarMax Technology stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. SolarMax Technology has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $13.49.
SolarMax Technology Company Profile
