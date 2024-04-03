Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $312.70

Shares of Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOMGet Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 312.70 ($3.93) and traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.39). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 345 ($4.33), with a volume of 77,258 shares trading hands.

Somero Enterprises Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of £193.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 862.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 335.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 312.70.

Somero Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.10. Somero Enterprises’s payout ratio is 6,250.00%.

About Somero Enterprises

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. The company offers lightweight, ride-on, boom, and stationary screeds; and materials and concrete placement equipment comprising broom + cure machine, line-pulling and -placing system, and topping spreaders.

