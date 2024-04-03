Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. Southern has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $631,068,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Southern by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,444,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707,845 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $369,131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 38.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 5,840.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,575 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

