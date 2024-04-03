S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $480.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $464.22.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $426.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $136.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $432.50 and its 200 day moving average is $411.52. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $329.46 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 14 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.