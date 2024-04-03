SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,826,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,640 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 2.32% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $55,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth $1,334,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 81,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 204,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.67.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

