SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.