SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,587,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322,362 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 2.50% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $428,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

