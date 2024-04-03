SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.53

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.53 and last traded at $36.52, with a volume of 208575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.19.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 142,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,782,000 after acquiring an additional 139,583 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

