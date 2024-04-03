SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,219,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,628 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.84% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $66,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,242,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 166,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 107,870 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $218,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPSB opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $29.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average is $29.58.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1193 per share. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.