SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,823 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned 1.99% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $47,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,721 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 113,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,127,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $76.26.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

