Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Gap Up to $4.84

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.84, but opened at $5.00. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 1,791,816 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAVE

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.06. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 467.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 862.8% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.