Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $89,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,761.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $89,565.00.

Sprout Social Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of SPT stock opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.32.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

